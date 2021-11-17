Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Season 9 episode 9 talk

Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll take on that question — and prepare for one of the biggest installments yet!

Take a breath here and remember everything that happened on season 9 episode 8. Halstead was interviewed by the FBI, and within that there were a few shocking reveals. Jesse Lee Soffer’s character realized that they wanted him to take down Voight; either he helps them, or he runs the risk of both himself and Upton being in grave danger.

Unfortunately, you ARE going to be waiting for a long time to see what is coming up next. There is no new episode tonight, and nor is there one next week or the week after. There are a number of reasons for the extended hiatus, whether it be production needs, the Thanksgiving holiday, and then also the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special that airs on NBC every year.

So what is going to happen when Chicago PD returns on Wednesday, December 8? More than likely, you will see the story pick up where last week’s left off. You’re going to have a chance to see what Halstead is going to do, and also how he wants to go about it. We’re sure that he will do his best to figure out a loophole, and a way to protect all of Intelligence. We just don’t know if it’s possible.

In the end, one of the most important things to remember here is that the incident with Roy is not the only one where Voight has broken the law. He’s got a long history of breaking the rules and at some point, all of this is going to come back on him. We’d be shocked if this doesn’t happen before Chicago PD firmly comes to a close.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD right now

What do you want to see on Chicago PD season 9 episode 9?

Are you sad that there are no more episodes in the month of November? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







