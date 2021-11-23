SEAL Team season 5: When will the fall finale arrive on Paramount+?

There are a lot of great things that come with SEAL Team season 5 now being over on Paramount+. Of course, there are also some occasional drawbacks, as well.

What’s one of the biggest ones? Take the simple fact that it’s hard to know what’s happening far ahead in terms of the schedule. You sometimes tune in for an episode not knowing for sure if there is going to be one the following week or not. It can be a little frustrating in terms of planning ahead — sure, it’s great to live in the moment when it comes to new episodes, but it’s equally nice to project to what the future could hold!

Luckily, we do have a little more information on the latter today. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, there will be a new episode both this Sunday (preview here) and then also the Sunday that follows. After that, the show will be off the air until we get around to early January. With the show now being on a streaming service, there’s a little less pressure here seemingly to spread the season out for some long period of time. Typically, CBS shows run from September until May, and we have a hard time imagining that this is going to be the case for David Boreanaz and company this time around.

Of course, it would be fantastic to know at some point between now and the first episode of 2022 if there is going to be a SEAL Team season 6. Renewals for streaming services like Paramount+ often happen earlier than linear broadcast networks, and we wouldn’t be surprised if that turns out to be the case here. While Paramount doesn’t release viewership metrics for their service, we tend to think that SEAL Team is performing well and deserves at least one full year of being available exclusively from them. That would give the writers even more chances to spread their wings.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team and the new episode airing this weekend

What do you want to see through the remaining 2021 episodes of SEAL Team season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







