SEAL Team season 5 episode 9 promo: Is Jason’s job on the line?

We’ve got confirmation now that SEAL Team season 5 episode 9 is coming to Paramount+ this Sunday, just like we’ve also got confirmation that this is going to be one of the most intense episodes of the series for Jason Hayes.

At the moment, we’re starting to think that David Boreanaz’s character is feeling the pressure. He almost has to be. After what’s happened in the field, there are questions about whether or not he can continue to operate. His TBI is getting worse, parts of his memory are slipping, and he hasn’t gotten the treatment that he needs for it yet. Unfortunately, he like so many other people are a part of this culture where it’s not easy to speak up when you need help. He thinks that he can be effective and just soldier through the problems, and the same goes for not wanting to open up about what’s happening to him.

Per the promo below it does look as though Mandy is coming back during this episode, though Jason doesn’t even seem to be that willing to talk with her about what’s going on. Instead, he just notes that he “has a lot on his plate.”

The promo concludes with a really precarious meeting: Jason showing up and, presumably, being questioned about everything that has happened as of late. Is this where he will face the consequences of what’s been going on with Bravo? That’s possible; we know that SEAL Team is one of those shows that doesn’t leave a lot of dangling threads. There are very few secrets, and beyond just that nobody’s job is ever all that stable or secure.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to SEAL Team

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 5 episode 9?

Have any particular predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEAL Team (@sealteam_pplus)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







