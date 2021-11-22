NCIS season 19 episode 9 spoilers: Another look at ‘Collective Memory’

“Collective Memory” is the title for NCIS season 19 episode 9, and unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a while in order to season. It is poised to air two weeks from Monday on December 6, and it could prove to be one of the more engaging mysteries in quite some time.

Just in case you haven’t seen too many details on the upcoming episode as of yet, at some point during this, you are going to see the team interview the hologram of a murder victim. That’s one of the craziest concepts for an episode that we’ve seen so far and yet, we still think that the show will find a way to root it in realism. They almost always do.

New NCIS video! Take a look at some more thoughts on this past episode below! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more discussions after every installment and we don’t want you to miss them.

One of the latest photos for the upcoming episode, though, does not make things appear anywhere near as dramatic. Instead, we’ve got a peek inside an interview with Alden Parker, Jessica Knight, and someone else. By the time this episode airs we’ll start to see the team become more accustomed to having Alden in charge; we wouldn’t say that we’re altogether used to him at the moment, but we will at least admit to getting accustomed to having him around.

As for whether or not “Collective Memory” turns out to be the final episode for the calendar year, we’ll have to wait and see on some of that — more details should be revealed in the coming days.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now, including on the November 29 installment

What are you most excited to see on NCIS season 19 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







