NCIS season 19 episode 8 photo: ‘Peacekeeper’ behind the scenes

In case you haven’t heard already, NCIS season 19 episode 8, “Peacekeeper,” is not airing until November 29. We know a few things about the storyline already, including that a body is going to be discovered close to a gun range and Kasie has a key decision to make on potentially owning a firearm.

Beyond that, were you aware that a cast member is directing the hour behind the scenes?

The image above is an official behind-the-scenes shot of cast member Rocky Carroll (Leon Vance) taking on the director gig once more. Early on Rocky got more attention for his episodes, but that’s mostly because it was more of a rare occurrence then. Since that time, he’s become a little more of an established part of the rotation. This isn’t even the first episode he’s directed this season, as he took on “Road to Nowhere” earlier on in the fall.

One of the things that we love about NCIS right now is the opportunity it’s granting to allow their actors to do other things. Whether or not another current cast member gets behind the camera anytime soon remains to be seen, but we do think that it’s something the producers would embrace if the preparation is there.

Beyond his directing gigs, we do also hope that Carroll gets a big on-screen story soon as Vance. It feels like we haven’t had that much of an opportunity to see him recently as a performer with an iconic plot of his own.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 8?

