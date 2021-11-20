NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 6 video: Kensi and Deeks’ big story!

For everyone out there who loves Kensi and Deeks, NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 6 is going to be right up your alley! This story, entitled “Sundown,” is of course going to have a lot going on from top to bottom.

Yet, amidst all the action and drama, isn’t it important to also have a smile? This is one of the things that the sneak peek below offers in spades! In this, you can see Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah’s characters taking part in a sort-of stakeout, where they are peering at some other prospective adoptive parents heading into meetings. They’ve spent a ton of time filling out paperwork and at this point, they’re ready for the next step.

The adoption process can be really intimidating, and this is a part of what these two characters are currently talking through. The hope is that they’re going to be able to showcase the best versions of themselves but in the end, they’re worried they aren’t good enough! There are other people walking in who are dressed to the nines and acting as though they’re perfect — can they measure up? There’s no denying that the two live non-traditional lives, but we’ve seen enough at this point to know that they have a lot of love to give and will be there for someone through thick and thin.

By the end of this episode, we’re hoping that the two will have some great news — if nothing else, maybe they can move forward to the next step of the process! We understand that adoption is not something that happens for anyone overnight, but we’re looking forward to the progression and to see things move from point A to point B.

