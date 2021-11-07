NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 6 return date: ‘Sundown’ details!







After tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 6 return date? We’ve got more insight on that within, but then also more details on the next new episode!

So where’s the best spot to kick things off here? We suppose it is going ahead and getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode next week, as CBS is opting to air an Adele concert / interview special instead in celebration of her new album. Given the singer’s popularity, and the need for there to be some breaks during the season, we understand what’s going on here — because of it, though, you’ll be waiting until Sunday, November 21 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern to see “Sundown” come on the air. (As of right now, there is no plan for a nationwide delay due to an NFL broadcast.)

So what will make this episode interesting? You’re going to see a huge case for Rountree as he is forced undercover; meanwhile, Sam’s going to show off more of his diplomatic skills behind the scenes. The full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 6 synopsis has more insight on what is coming up:

“Sundown” – Sam negotiates and Rountree goes undercover, when a man takes a busload of hostages and threatens to blow it up unless his daughter’s war crimes are posthumously cleared, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Odds are, this will not be the last NCIS: LA episode of the calendar year, though it’s a little early to get too far into what’s on the other side here.

