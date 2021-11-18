Station 19 season 5 episode 7 return date hopes for Jaina Lee Ortiz, cast

After tonight’s all-important Thanksgiving episode, it makes sense to want to know the Station 19 season 5 episode 7 return date.

When is it? When can you expect the cast and crew back for more new episodes? Well, the good news is that we’re not done with this season yet. However, the bad news is that you’re going to be waiting for a while for the next part to formally kick off. According to the Futon Critic, the earliest you can expect the Jaina Lee Ortiz-led drama back is on Thursday, December 9. From there, the winter finale should be on December 16 — if you haven’t heard, that episode has been confirmed already to be holiday-themed.

Is there value in this hiatus? In some ways, we’d argue so. A good bit of tonight’s episode could revolve around the aftermath of Dean Miller’s death and in so many ways, it should. We’re talking about a key person within this story and in all honesty, it’s hard to imagine Station 19 being anywhere close to the same show without him.

With that being said, we’re sure that the writers don’t want to spend the remainder of this season sitting around and mourning what happened to Miller. They will want to have their characters grieve and start to move forward, and the weeks following tonight’s episode could allow for some distance. We still think that Dean the character will be mentioned through at least the rest of the season, but people will start to heal more over time.

No doubt, in our mind it’s going to be the hardest for Vic. She’s already experienced a terrible death of someone who loved her; now, she has to replay that experience and wonder what could’ve been — Dean didn’t confess to his feelings until the very end of his time on the show.

