Why did Okieriete Onaodowan leave Station 19? Why did Dean Miller die?

Why did Okieriete Onaodowan leave Station 19? As you are probably aware of at this point, the character of Dean Miller is no longer with us. His death in this past episode is one of the most devastating moments in the history of the firefighter drama, and that’s saying something given that we’ve seen a number of characters killed off in the past.

So why did the story go in the direction that it did? There are a few different angles worth looking at here.

What Okieriete (“Oak”) wanted for himself – The reports came out last week that the actor was interested in moving on, but agreed to come back for season 5 to wrap up Miller’s story. This allowed viewers to get a few good moments of the character and Vic. He’s far from the first actor to leave their current place of employ over the past several years, and he also won’t be the last.

What the writers decided made sense – We’re sure that there are probably some people out there wondering why they didn’t just have Dean move somewhere else; that way, the door would be open for returns down the road. We’re guessing that they still wanted to include his daughter Pru, given the name tie that she has to Andy Herrera’s late father. Also, it was hard to imagine a way where Miller was completely absent from these characters’ lives, even if he was not a part of Station 19 itself. Given how he felt about Vic, we can’t imagine him disappearing entirely from her world.

We’re going to miss but Oak and the Dean Miller character — sure, the show must go on and it will, but that does not mean that it’s going to be altogether easy.

Are you sad that Okieriete Onaodowan left Station 19, and that Dean Miller is dead?

