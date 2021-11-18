Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 6 photo: How is Nick helping?

Tomorrow night marks the Thanksgiving episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 18, and of course there are a lot of questions that come with that.

Take, for example, how Scott Speedman’s character of Nick Marsh is going to factor big-time into what is going on with Meredith. On paper, her story is something straight out of a holiday movie: She was planning to go back to Seattle to spend Thanksgiving with her kids, but at the last second, her flight gets canceled. What happens from here?

Per the official synopsis for this episode, “Nick steps in to help in more ways than one.” What in the world does that mean? There are a few different possibilities, but judging from the photo above, we tend to think that the character is in a car helping Meredith get back. If he offered to drive Ellen Pompeo’s character to the other side of the country, isn’t that a HUGE gesture? We tend to think so, and it’s something that could solidify more of a relationship in the long-term.

Given that Speedman IS a series regular on season 18, we feel pretty confident when we say that Nick, more than likely, is going to be in Meredith’s life for at least a little while. As for whether or not they are endgame, there are some obvious complications. We don’t get the sense that Meredith wants to put down roots anywhere other than Seattle, and Nick’s job does require a good bit of travel. Would she be all right adjusting to that life? Meanwhile, we really haven’t seen Nick around that much of her friends and family. While it could change a little bit more down the road, to date he’s been largely attached to what’s been going on in Minnesota.

