Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 6 promo: Meredith’s Thanksgiving

After last night’s big crossover, we’re hoping that Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 6 could prove to be a little more lighthearted. Don’t we need that?

Well, the story of “Everyday Is a Holiday (With You)” could be a whimsical and perhaps romantic story for Meredith Grey. On the surface, it almost has the feel of the classic movie Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Based on the promo below, Meredith is trying to get back to Seattle from Minnesota in time for Turkey Day. Unfortunately, her flight gets canceled! What is she going to do in order to get home in time?

There is one option that she has here: Don’t go home at all and spend Thanksgiving for Nick Walsh at his cabin. We just have a hard time thinking that she’s going to just say yes to that without going through some of the other options that are in front of her.

Instead, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if we see her try to explore some other options towards reuniting with her family, just as we wouldn’t be shocked if Nick helps to some degree. There’s clearly a larger story that could be explored with the two of them and if Scott Speedman is going to be a series regular, then it does make a certain degree of sense that we see him in Seattle at some point moving forward.

This promo also does show some interaction between Amelia and Link, we we imagine being something that a lot of people out there will appreciate. Of course, this is FAR from a guarantee that the two will end up being together down the road after the botched proposal at the end of last season.

