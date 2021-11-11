Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 6 spoilers: Thanksgiving challenges







After this week’s big crossover event, Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 6 next week will be about giving thanks. The stakes of it are going to be different, and we imagine that in general, we’re going to see something more about characters than a huge event like an explosion.

Are there still going to be some medical crises? It’s Grey’s Anatomy! It would ultimately come as a shock if there WASN’T stuff like this going down around every corner. Yet, we also want there to be opportunities for characters to come together, smile, and celebrate. This could also be a huge episode for the Meredith Grey – Nick Marsh relationship; if you are rooting for these two characters, there could be a reason to smile in here.

For a few more details right now on what to expect, be sure to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Every Day Is a Holiday (With You)” – It’s Thanksgiving and while Meredith faces travel complications due to the weather, Nick steps in to help in more ways than one. Meanwhile, Richard and Bailey seek out emergency surgeries, and Amelia and Link reconnect on “Grey’s Anatomy,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Here’s the bad news

This is going to be the last episode before a hiatus. Just remember that November 25 is actual Thanksgiving and it makes zero sense for ABC to air a new installment then! Since we aren’t getting any direct evidence from this press release that episode 6 is the winter finale, let’s cross our fingers for an episode or two coming in December. There will be a chance to discuss that more down the road.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 6?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and expectations below! After you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates that are also coming up and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

