Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough tests positive for COVID

The Dancing with the Stars 30 finale is set to arrive on ABC this Monday and now, the status of judge Derek Hough is very much unclear.

In a new video statement on Instagram (see below), Derek makes it clear that he just tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19; he is fully vaccinated and feels “strong,” and is taking full advice from medical professionals on next steps.

Hough’s positive test is far from the first when it comes to Dancing with the Stars this season. Earlier this fall, both pro Cheryl Burke and contestant Cody Rigsby tested positive, which led to them at one point having to perform a routine virtually — it may go down as the most unusual performance we’ve ever seen on this show, and that’s saying a lot given how long it has been on the air.

At this given point in time, positive tests feel inevitable for a number of big-budget television productions. This is one of the reasons why there are so many protocols in place and why many studios and production companies have issued vaccine mandates for essential personnel. The hope is that Derek will continue to feel healthy over the next several days and we’ll learn more about his finale status in due time. Even if he’s unable to be in the studio for the final episode, we’re sure that production will find a way to involve him somehow. He is one of the most popular personalities that the show has to offer, as he started as a pro to some of the celebrities before eventually heading over to the judges’ desk.

Of course, we’re sending Derek our best and hoping that he has a speedy recovery. We also welcome you to share some of your thoughts on the subject of this story below. (Photo: ABC.)

