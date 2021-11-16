Why were Melora Hardin, Suni Lee eliminated on Dancing with the Stars?

Why were Melora Hardin and Suni Lee eliminated on Dancing with the Stars tonight? This is a terrible spot to be sent out. You are so close to the finale!

Also, the results are stunning in some ways. It’s not so much that these two were sent out, as they have both been in the bottom before. Yet, we think it’s more shocking because of who wasn’t in danger: Cody Rigsby. Despite having the lowest score on the night, he managed to steer clear of the automatic elimination and the judges’ deliberation. Clearly, he’s got a ton of fans, even more perhaps than we ever realized coming into the season. (Ironically, he was the contestant we knew the least about.)

We know a lot of people have said that Iman Shumpert has been the worst dancer this season for a while, but he really wasn’t tonight. He delivered something that was fantastic and different from what we’re used to seeing.

What happened with Melora and Suni, for better or worse, is simply the result of votes. Neither one of them had the following of the other people who are left. Melora was in the bottom multiple times, and there’s no way she would have won had she made it to the finale. Suni herself fared decently throughout the competition in terms of scores, but she didn’t have the same overall support base as some past Olympic gymnasts who have been a part of the show.

The biggest surprise of all

Amanda was in the bottom three! We thought she was the favorite all season and with her facing danger, it’s honestly hard to know who will take home the title. Could Iman or Cody really win this?

