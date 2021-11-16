NCIS season 19: Will there be a Christmas episode this year?

Is NCIS season 19 going to bring you an episode all about the holidays? We know that they’ve delivered some fun ones over the years! Also, there’s just something so comforting that comes with seeing some of these characters have fun and take part in some festive traditions.

Unfortunately, we may not be able to see Torres, McGee, or anyone else hang up their stockings with care over the rest of this year.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, there will not be a holiday episode for NCIS this year. Sometimes, it’s hard to know the reason why shows opt for or against holiday-themed installments. Sometimes, it’s a creative decision as writers don’t want to tell a story unless they have a really good idea. At other points, it’s a scheduling thing; Writers pen episodes in advance and it makes no sense to do a Christmas Special if you’re unsure you will be on the air at a certain point in December.

We do think it’s a little bit of a missed opportunity this year on this, largely due to the fact that there are multiple characters on NCIS right now who we haven’t seen in a holiday episode. Think in terms of Parker and Knight. We haven’t seen them celebrate any holidays yet! A lot of times, you can learn something big about a character from how they ring in a specific holiday.

