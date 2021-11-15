Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we about to have a chance to dive into season 19 episode 8? Within this article, we’ll of course dive more into that.

So where do we begin here? Unfortunately, it’s by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air tonight. This week is the first in a planned two-week hiatus, and we are going to be stuck waiting around until November 29 to see the show back on the air. “Peacekeeper” will be a chance to (of course) see another complicated case, but also learn a little bit more about Kasie Hines.

For some preliminary information on this episode, check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Peacekeeper” – NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range. Also, Kasie weighs the pros and cons of buying a gun, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

So where is the first promo?

More than likely, you’ll get some additional footage for what’s coming up in a week. It’s a longstanding CBS tradition that for this show, the network rarely ever releases full promos until we are seven days away from the next episode airing. Maybe it’s a post-production issue; or, maybe it’s about timing.

