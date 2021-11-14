NCIS season 19 episode 8 photo: The scene of a new crime

The bad news when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 8 is at this point pretty simple: You’ll be waiting a while for it. How long? The next new episode, titled “Peacekeeper,” is not going to air until Monday, November 29. That’s a long time to wait, so will this story prove to be worthwhile?

If nothing else, we do think that this installment is going to have a good mystery at the center of it…

Just in case the photo above wasn’t enough of a dead giveaway for whatever reason, this is the scene of a new crime; the body of a Navy reservist is being found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range. What the team has to figure out is what led to them being there. The title for this episode is likely a clue that firearms, by and large, are going to be essential to this particular storyline. We could learn what they meant to the victim, and also if there is some sort of larger message about gun safety thrown in here.

We’ve spoken already about a personal storyline for Kasie in this episode, one where she debates whether or not she should purchase a gun. What we’re left to wonder is if this is specifically tied to the case — we tend to think so, as this plus what happened to Kasie earlier this season could be determining factors in what she wants to do next.

