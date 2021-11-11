NCIS season 19 episode 8 spoilers: First photo for ‘Peacekeeper’







If you didn’t hear the bad news before now, here it is: NCIS season 19 episode 8 won’t be airing until Monday, November 29. Is that a long time to wait? Absolutely, and we certainly hope that the upcoming story is going to make it worthwhile.

So what can we say about this episode at present? The title is “Peacekeeper,” and you can check out one of the first photos for it above. This is going to be a particularly topical episode, especially when it comes to analyzing the role that firearms play in our society.

New NCIS video! Be sure to look below to get some more insight all about what’s coming up. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you missing them.

This aforementioned photo shows Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and McGee (Sean Murray) at what seems to be some sort of gun sale; this comes after the body of a Navy reservist is found in a beat-up car close to the end of a gun range. Did this gun range play a role in their death? That’s one thing that will need to be uncovered here, but weapons in general are going to be a big theme of this episode. Kasie will debate whether or not to purchase a firearm here, and we’re sure that she will have a lot of conversation with the team on that subject.

It goes without saying that this entire issue can be a pretty hot-button one, but we don’t expect NCIS to take some sort of strong political stance; instead, we feel like they’ll take a look at all the variables at play here as well as the importance of gun safety.

Related – Check out a few more details when it comes to the next NCIS episode right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 8?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







