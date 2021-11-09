NCIS season 19 episode 8 spoilers: Kasie’s difficult decision







Recently, we reported that NCIS season 19 episode 7 is a story you’re going to have to wait a while in order to see. How long are we talking? “Peacekeeper” is not going to air until we get around to Monday, November 29.

When this story does air, it’s going to be a challenging one for the show to balance tonally. Gun ownership is a divisive issue in this country; there is no doubt about it. By and large, though, a lot of crime procedurals choose to avoid the actual politics around their weapons outright. It’s hard to please everyone with your stance, but we get the sense that with this episode, the writers aren’t necessarily out to position themselves on a certain platform. Instead, it’s about a key decision that one character in Kasie Hines makes, and she has to figure out what’s best for her. Remember that she did just go through a near-death experience earlier this season, and that could be playing a role in her decision-making at this time.

Curious to get a few more details as to what lies ahead? Then take a look at the full NCIS season 19 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Peacekeeper” – NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range. Also, Kasie weighs the pros and cons of buying a gun, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

