NCIS season 19 episode 9 spoilers: The team interviews … a hologram?

There’s not much we need to say about NCIS season 19 episode 9 to get you excited beyond this: The murder victim has a hologram. Not only that, but they will use said hologram in order to ensure that the case gets closed.

“Collective Memory” is going to be a weird case; there’s no doubt about that. Yet, this could also be a good representation of what makes this show so darn special. Even after almost 20 years on the job the writers are able to find a way to come up with something we’ve never seen before.

Want a few more details right now on why a hologram is involved here? Then go ahead and take a look at the full NCIS season 19 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Collective Memory” – When a hotshot financial advisor is found shot at a naval station, NCIS investigates the case by interviewing the victim’s three-dimensional hologram of herself, which she created before her death, on the CBS Original series NCIS Monday, Dec. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Will this be the final episode of 2021? CBS isn’t saying just yet but personally, we’d love to see one more on December 13. After all, isn’t it nice to get a holiday episode with this show every now and then? We tend to think so.

