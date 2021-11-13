SWAT season 5 episode 6: Is Rodrigo Sanchez leaving, finally?

Entering SWAT season 5 episode 6, a lot of people were probably eager to see Rodrigo Sanchez go — and for good reason. For most of the season, we saw the character do whatever he could in order to ensure that Hondo’s entire career was in shambles.

Did we succeed? Well, not so much. Sanchez instead is off now to other pastures, and Shemar Moore’s character now is in the team saddle as team leader again. He was appointed there with the knowledge that it could cause some friction with the higher-ups, but that seems to be a worthwhile gamble right now. The truth is that Hondo is good at his job; him being vocal and speaking about bad actors actually makes him better at it.

Will we end up seeing Sanchez again? That’s not something we would rule out; as a matter of fact, it’d be kinda silly to do so. Yet, it definitely feels like he’s not going to be at the forefront of the story for at least a little while. The team can get back to normal, or whatever they would define as normal, anyway. We do imagine there being some conflict within the LAPD still, especially since not everyone out there is the biggest Hondo fan in the world.

As for what else happened in this episode, the major takeaway is seeing SWAT rally together to support Street for his mother’s funeral. It’s a sign that they care for one another even beyond the field of duty, and there’s a real evolution with him from the guy we saw back in season 1. His mother’s death will define him moving forward, but are there any lessons he will learn? What sort of long-term impact will we see in the months to come?

