SWAT season 5 episode 7 return date hopes: ‘Keep the Faith’

If you find yourself curious in getting to know the SWAT season 5 episode 7 return date over at CBS, we’re happy to help!

Of course, we wish we could help when it comes to making the next new episode arrive a little bit sooner; there is just no easy solution when it comes to that. Even though we are getting new episodes of both Magnum PI and Blue Bloods next week, unfortunately the Shemar Moore drama is not joining them. More than likely, this is tied to scheduling needs down the road as SWAT is going to move eventually to Sunday nights a little later this season.

For the record, you are also (unfortunately) not going to be getting a new episode on November 26, either. That is Black Friday, after all, and traditionally, this is not a time that you tend to get a lot of new episodes on the air. We are instead going to be waiting until Friday, December 3 to finally dive into the world of SWAT once more.

Because we still have SO long to go between now and the show coming back, there isn’t all that much in the way of information out there. The only thing that we can give you for the time being is the episode’s title: “Keep the Faith.” With that sort of title in mind, we imagine that there will be some sort of inspirational echoes over the course of the hour. Nonetheless, we know already that this is a show all about action and drama; it can’t just be happy, uplifting moments every single second of the day.

