Chicago PD season 9 episode 8: Will Halstead flip on Hank Voight?







We knew that Chicago PD season 9 episode 8 would be intense; what we didn’t realize was that Jay Halstead would be asked to flip.

In a way, it makes sense: The feds can recognize that he has more of a moral compass than some other people in Intelligence. There’s a reason why he and Hank have been at odds here and there for the past several years. Voight doesn’t follow the rules and Halstead at lies tries to. That doesn’t mean it always works, but we do at least see some sort of effort there.

Because of Halstead’s own actions from the past, the FBI was able to locate Roy’s body — and this presents an enormous dilemma for Jesse Lee Soffer’s character now. Either he helps them take down his boss, or he and Upton face some serious problems of their own. After all, both could be attached to being key contributors in the cover-up. Whether or not they go down for it is a separate story, but do they really want to take on the stress and the turmoil?

If we were to wager, we would say that this is the biggest dilemma that we’ve seen Jay face over the course of the series. He’s been in major pickles before, but ousting Voight would fundamentally change the unit forever. There is no denying that Jason Beghe’s character has broken the law — he’s done so on a number of occasions. We’re not even sure that he can ever be redeemed! The hardest thing about the show is trying to reconcile the good work he does with all of the times he’s used excessive force or straight-up murdered as a vigilante. We don’t think you can.

Yet, is this going to be when Voight gets taken down? That’s the key question moving into what is, all of a sudden, going to be the biggest midseason finale of Chicago PD that we can remember.

