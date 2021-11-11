Chicago PD season 9 episode 9 return date for Jason Beghe, cast







After tonight’s new episode, odds are you’re desperately going to want the Chicago PD season 9 episode 9 return date. Rest assured, we’ve got some info for you on that and a whole lot more within this piece!

So where do we begin? Well, it makes some measure of sense to kick it off with the bad news, just for the sake of getting that over with. There is no new episode next week, as the series is taking a well-earned breather after giving us new installments for the entirety of the fall. After that, things start to become a little bit more complicated. There is no new episode on November 24 due to the Thanksgiving holiday, and beyond that there’s nothing happening on December 1 thanks to Christmas in Rockefeller Center. This means that we’ll all be sitting around waiting until Wednesday, December 8 to see Jason Beghe and the rest of the cast back on the air.

Will the show deliver something that is worth the wait? We tend to believe so. We know already that Chicago Fire is doing a holiday episode for that date and in theory, we suppose it’s possible that this show could go in a similar vein. Yet, Chicago PD is not the sort of show that tends to be warm and fuzzy. It is, by far, the darkest overall entity in this franchise. We don’t anticipate that changing coming up.

Odds are, the December 8 episode will be the fall finale-of-sorts. After that, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds. We’re personally expecting at least a few episodes to air in January, and that is partially because of the Winter Olympics taking up space the month after. NBC will ultimately have to get creative with their schedule!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 9?

Are you bummed to be waiting a while in order to see it? Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







