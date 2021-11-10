New Amsterdam season 4 episode 8: Were Iggy, Bloom, & Floyd fired?







Tonight on New Amsterdam season 4 episode 8, there was a storyline we’ve seen on a number of medical dramas already: The hospital getting hacked! Of course, we saw some sort of resolution to that by the end of the episode, but there was absolutely a lot of drama elsewhere.

Take, for example, Fuentes forcing Max to try and cut as many people from the hospital staff as possible. Did that include Reynolds, Iggy, and Bloom? As it turns out, it did! Or, at the very least, that’s what it seemed. At the end of the episode, he made it clear that he found a way to keep their jobs, however complicated that may be. The problem still remained that he couldn’t save everyone; there were still cuts, though, with more than 140 employees pushed out.

We know Max Goodwin, just as we also know that he’ll consider this to be one of the biggest failures in his time as medical director. It shows what Fuentes cares about, but also what little control he has in how things are running right now.

Other trouble for Bloom – Eventually, it’s going to be uncovered what she did to ensure that Leyla got her spot at the hospital. That was clear tonight. She’s desperate to keep it a secret, but this just feels like a ticking clock at this point. The warning she got was pretty ominous: The moment that everyone finds out about it is the moment that she could end up losing the trust of all of the residents under her. Once that happens, this is not going to be an easy thing at all to get back.

Go ahead and chalk this storyline down as something Bloom could have to deal with by the end of the year.

What did you think about the events of New Amsterdam season 4 episode 8?

