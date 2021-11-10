New Amsterdam season 4 episode 9 spoilers: ‘In a Strange Land’







Curious to learn a little more about New Amsterdam season 4 episode 9? Then prepare yourself for “In a Strange Land.” This is a topical, emotional episode that will give you a lot of important stories to ponder over. Take, for example, undocumented immigrants who are simply doing what they can to stay alive. How will treating some of them go with Dr. Fuentes, who has a real knack for not wanting to help people who can’t spend the money for treatment?

We imagine that there will be some chaos from start to finish here, as well as a significant amount of pressure that is put on Max as his time in the hospital (seemingly) comes to a close. We know that he wants to go off to London. However, that’s going to be easier said than done.

Below, you can check out the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 9 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

11/16/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max takes drastic measures to help several undocumented immigrants after a fire destroys the church where they had sought refuge. Sharpe and Malvo assist a patient with a life-threatening condition. Dr. Reynolds is conflicted about his new position. Brantley considers how to rectify the situation with Dr. Fuentes. TV-14

Before this episode comes to a close, we feel like at least some of these cases will come to a close. However, we’re a little less confident that Max’s future will be resolved. Judging from some the details that are coming up for episode 10, it seems like he’ll still be planning to leave alongside Helen. We know that this is what he wants; unfortunately, life is messy, and we know that there’s a real tendency for things to get in the way sometimes that you cannot predict.

