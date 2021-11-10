Power Book II: Ghost, Raising Kanan, more featured in new art (photo)







We’re getting closer and closer to the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost season 2 on Starz a little bit later this month. While we wait for that, why not celebrate the franchise at large? Luckily, that is exactly what we are here to do today!

If you look below, you can see courtesy of show executive producer Courtney A. Kemp a poster featuring all of the different shows that have already filmed a season — Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. It is a little bit weird to not have Power Book V: Influence in here at some point, but there’s gotta be a logical reason for that, right? We think it’s probably just that this show isn’t even in production yet, and we’ll get more of a proper teaser for that during Ghost season 2.

New Power Book III: Raising Kanan video! Take a look below to get some of our thoughts on the season 1 finale of THAT show below! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are other updates coming on Book II very soon and we don’t want you missing them.

We know that Power Book IV: Force will be the story of Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan. Not only that, but we also know that it’s going to be around when we get to the spring. Our hope is that Raising Kanan season 2 will be on in the summer and after that, we’ll just see where things go. Starz has a LOT invested in this franchise, and understandably so — it brings them one of the most loyal followings that they’ve ever had!

