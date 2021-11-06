Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Will Tariq need Davis’ help?







The Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere is coming on Starz in just over two weeks; want to take a larger look at what’s ahead?

For a lot of the off-season, one of the bigger questions we’ve been left to wonder is tied to the character of Davis MacLean. Method Man’s character was a big part of season 1 thanks to Tasha’s trial but with her going into Witness Protection, that story is tied together. The major development at the end of season 1 was Cooper Saxe seemingly getting set to just across the aisle and join him as a defense attorney.

As it turns out, is it possible that Davis and Saxe are going to represent Tariq? In a new promo over at the link here, you can see the two discuss the possibility. We could see Michael Rainey Jr.’s character getting himself in trouble, mostly for one simple reason: What happened to Jabari. If he’s ever focused on as a suspect in that murder, all sorts of problems could emerge. There’s obviously the criminal implication here, but then you’re adding to that everything that’s going on with him at school. If he ends up getting expelled, then goes his opportunity at securing some of his father’s fortune.

The stakes are high from all angles in season 2 and for Davis and Saxe, we imagine that their story is one about both money and reputation. They need some high-profile cases to keep their business alive, especially in Cooper’s case since he may not have that many options elsewhere.

