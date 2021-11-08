The Big Leap, Our Kind of People will not get additional season 1 episodes







Do we have our first official signs of trouble for The Big Leap and Our Kind of People at Fox? Just based on the midseason schedule, there are some causes for concern.

According to a new report at Deadline, the aforementioned network has opted to not order additional episodes of either of these freshmen series, meaning that The Big Leap will wrap up with episode 11 and Our Kind of People will end its season with episode 9. While both of these shows were inherently designed for shorter runs, it’s fair to think that Fox would have ordered more episodes if either one of them managed to be a home run in the ratings. They haven’t been so far.

We should note that this news does not necessarily confirm that either one of these shows is going to be canceled; however, it’s fair to be slightly concerned about the future for them both. Neither failed to get any sort of pop-culture buzz despite some ambition entering the fall season. In the case of The Big Leap, it was meant to be a fun take on reality TV and has a good cast led by Scott Foley. Meanwhile, Our Kind of People hails from executive producer Lee Daniels and features Yaya DaCosta, fresh off of a six-season run over on Chicago Med.

For midseason, Fox is planning the launch of multiple new shows, including Monarch, which is getting a big premiere following the NFC Championship Game, and a new culinary competition show entitled Next Level Kitchen. There’s also another season of 9-1-1: Lone Star coming on Mondays starting in January. To see the full midseason schedule with the premiere dates we currently know about, check out the link here.

Remember, there is a new episode of The Big Leap in particular airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

Are you worried about the future for The Big Leap and also Our Kind of People?

