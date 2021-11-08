9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere date finally revealed! See more







We’ve been waiting for a long time now to officially learn the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere date. Suffice it to say, we’re thrilled now that we finally have it.

Today, Fox confirmed that the Rob Lowe led spin-off series is going to be starting on Monday, January 3 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. To the surprise of no one, it’s going to be helping to fill the void left by the flagship show this winter, though we’re sure that eventually, the two will cross paths a little later on in the year. Fox made an interesting move waiting on Lone Star and airing The Big Leap instead this fall. After all, the latter show has failed to make much of a ratings impression and is likely going to be canceled later this season.

For some more midseason Fox premiere dates, take a look at what we’ve got below! Remember that all times listed here are Eastern.

Sunday, January 2

8:00 (or after NFL programming, both coasts) – Next Level Chef (new series)

Monday, January 3

8:00 – 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3

9:00 – The Cleaning Lady (new series)

Wednesday, January 5

8:00 – I Can See Your Voice season 2

Thursday, January 6

8:00 – Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (new series)

Sunday, January 9

8:00 (or after NFL programming, both coasts) – Call Me Kat season 2

8:30 – Pivoting (new series)

These two shows will later move over to Thursdays, where they will join the new Joe Millionaire as a part of that lineup.

Sunday, January 30

10:00 (or after NFC Championship Game) – Monarch (new series)

After its premiere, Monarch is going to shift over to Tuesdays, where it will air as a part of a lineup that also includes The Resident.

