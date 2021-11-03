





Is Miranda Rae Mayo leaving Chicago Fire just like Jesse Spencer did? We know there are Stella Kidd questions aplenty, especially given how long the character has been gone.

Luckily, what we’re here to do in this article is put your mind at (relative) ease: The character will be coming back! In a new post on Instagram (see below) leading into the episode tonight, Mayo made it clear that Stella is still going to be in Boston, where she is working on a new chapter of Girls On Fire. However, she also stated that you will have a chance to see Kidd again and there’s nothing to worry about in that department.

Hopefully, when Stella does return we get some sort of big storyline featuring her, including where she stands now in the firehouse with Casey out of the equation. If she was in the Windy City, you have to think that she’d be pretty actively involved in everything that is going on; however, we’ve got a new, at-least temporary lieutenant in the picture right now in Pelham. We’ll have to wait and see just how long he ends up lasting.

As for way Mayo is gone for so long in the first place, all we can say is that it’s become increasingly common for series regulars to be absent from a handful of episodes of their shows. Take, for example, Brian Tee’s recent extended absence from Chicago Med. Another good example is Megan Boone, who was gone from a chunk of The Blacklist last season. These things just tend to be happening right now and the good thing with Mayo is that she still seems committed both to Chicago Fire and her character. Patience is a virtue here; fingers crossed that there is some awesome stuff coming up!

Related – Get some more news on Chicago Fire, including a larger look towards the future

Do you want to see Miranda Rae Mayo back immediately on Chicago Fire?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Rae Mayo (@mrmayo)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







