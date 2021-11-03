Chicago Fire season 10 episode 8 spoilers: Gallo vs. Pelham







We know already that Chicago Fire season 10 episode 8 is going to be the last one before a hiatus. Does that mean that there’s going to be some big stuff? You better believe it! (Then again, couldn’t you say the same thing about most episodes of this show?)

The title for this installment is “What Happened at Whiskey Point?,” which is certainly the sort of thing that hints at a big mystery coming up. It’s also a story that is going to be all about conflict — you’ll see some of it between Severide and Herrmann, and then also between Gallo and Pelham, the temporary replacement for Matt Casey at Firehouse 51. Boden’s going to be doing his part to figure out whether this guy should be a permanent Lieutenant at the Firehouse and, for now, nothing is 100% clear.

For a few more details on what’s coming here, be sure to check out the Chicago Fire season 10 episode 8 synopsis:

11/10/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Herrmann clash over office space. Boden looks at Pelham’s past as he considers making him permanent. Gallo’s resentment of Pelham comes to a head. Brett and Ritter force Violet to confront her true feelings for Gallo. TV-14

Are we finally going to have a chance to tie up some loose ends here with Gallo and Violet? All of a sudden, we find ourselves hopeful all about that very thing! This is a storyline that has been going on ever since Violet was a recurring character and not a regular, so it would definitely be useful to see some progression here. They are both young so we don’t see them getting married tomorrow or anything, but they could move in a positive direction.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

Where do you think things are going to be going moving into Chicago Fire season 10 episode 8?

Are you bummed a hiatus is coming after this episode? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around at the site for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







