Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 spoilers: Meet Burke’s girlfriend







Just in case you needed more of an indication that Shannon Burke will be a big part of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2, we’ve now got it.

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see Animal Kingdom actress Tracy Perez recur on the second season as Detective Adina Foyle, a one-time ex of Shanley Caswell’s character who “is making a comeback as her new girlfriend.” (What a weird way to say that the two are back together, no?)

We learned a little bit more about Burke’s sexuality during season 1, as she tried to forge some sort of connection to Jukebox. She claimed that she understood her better than most people, and that may at least be true when it comes to being interested in women. Otherwise, though, you can claim that this was just her doing her job and trying to bond with someone who could be an asset moving forward.

If we had to guess, we’d be willing to wager that Burke will be a mentor-of-sorts for Jukebox behind the scenes in season 2. We know that she eventually becomes a police officer, albeit a corrupt one, within Power itself; it must take someone who gets her on board the idea of being in law enforcement. It’s possible she bonds with Burke more, or that Raq sees this as an opportunity to have someone within the family on the force.

When it comes to Adina, we’ll just have to wait and see how she fits into the overall picture. You can head over here to read more updates on Raising Kanan now.

