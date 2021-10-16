Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 spoilers: Thomas family conflict







When Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 comes on Starz in the new year, you better be prepared for all sorts of conflict.

At the end of season 1, Raq took a number of big risks in order to ensure the downfall of Unique — something that she was eventually successful in doing. Yet, in doing though she put her son Kanan on the line, and it’s certainly clear that there’s no love lost between her siblings Marvin and Lou Lou. Sure, they’re all family, but we know that blood ties don’t always mean you love each other in this world. Heck, we got plenty of evidence of this with Kanan and Tariq both in Power proper.

New Raising Kanan video! Below, you can take a look at some thoughts all about the season 1 finale and what transpired. Once you check that out, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates coming on Power Book II: Ghost later this year and we don’t want you to miss those reviews.

This week Patina Miller (who plays Raq) made an appearance on The View (watch the video below) and while there are no major spoilers in here, she does tease that some of the family conflicts escalate moving forward. Ties could be broken and with that, there’s a good chance that relationships are strained for months or even years to come.

Remember this: In Power down the road, Kanan Stark doesn’t talk too much about his uncles. Jukebox is still around and a part of the show, but there are certainly other characters who may not be a part of the realm of the living anymore. We’re going to be worried about characters dying at almost every turn; when you think about what tends to happen with these people, it’s pretty hard not to be.

The multi-talented @patinamiller shares about starring as Kanan’s mother in the hit series #RaisingKanan, why the role reminds her of her own mother growing up, and spills some tea about the show’s upcoming season! “Family ties will be broken.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/dwvw2v8lO4 — The View (@TheView) October 15, 2021

