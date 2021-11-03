Succession season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Could Tom flip on Logan Roy?







As we prepare for Succession season 3 episode 4 on HBO this weekend, it feels like all eyes should be on Tom. Are they? No, and that’s what makes him so intriguing.

Through the first three episodes, Tom has come across as one of the more shrewd players within the world of Waystar Royco. He’s been able to keep a relative sense of composure and try to push his employees forward. Heck, he tried to keep the peace during the FBI raid! He listened to Kendall Roy’s offer to flip, but for now, seems content not getting on board with it … though he also recognizes the precarious spot he’s in. You don’t call up a lawyer for no reason!

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Matthew Macfadyen throws a bit of cold water on the idea that Tom is flipping anytime soon — it would take a lot for him to pull the trigger on anything:

“He’s always going to align himself with his wife. And I think the sway and the power that Logan has is not to be underestimated for all of them, especially for Tom. This is his father-in-law … It’s going to have to be something enormous for him to walk out on Logan Roy and his wife. So, as tempting as it might be and as plausible as it might be to go with Kendall, it would be a big deal [if he did].”

Matthew does allow himself an out in here by mentioning that it would take “something enormous” to walk out on Logan and Shiv; there’s a chance that this happens. Tom is a fascinating person in this world; he may care for Shiv greatly, but we would assume that he also wants to avoid prison.

