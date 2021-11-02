Succession season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Sarah Snook on Shiv’s plan







As we prepare for Succession season 3 episode 4 on HBO this weekend, doesn’t it feel like the table is set for more incredible story for Shiv?

During episode 3, she made arguably her biggest move of the entire series, eviscerating her brother Kendall in a public forum after he seemingly wrecked her big speech in front of investors. (We’ve already heard fascinating theories that Logan Roy may have actually been behind the Nirvana music as a way to push her further from Kendall, but we’re going to assume that her brother is the responsible party for now.)

New Succession video! Take a look below if you want to watch our review for episode 3 now. We’ll be here to discuss the show every week, so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

There is no coming back from Shiv’s decision, but we also wouldn’t think that this locks her in on Team Logan forever, either. She could forge her own side separate from Kendall; no matter what, she’s going to do whatever she thinks is best for her long-term future. At this point, we like to imagine that she’s starting to realize that her father’s promises are as hollow as hollow can be.

In a new interview with Thrillist, here is at least some of what Sarah Snook had to say on her character’s arc moving forward:

“She’s wondering whose side she’s on … She’s doubling down on being part of this company and a part of this family—or if not the family, then to own the company and, in that sort of the sense, the family as well. Or running the family, at least. She’s trying to find her own identity within this game plan.”

Here is one of the big things on our mind right now: What if Tom flips? How will she handle that? It feels like her husband is prepping some sort of big move; if nothing else, he’s preparing to cover his butt in the event Logan tries to use him as a fall guy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shiv’s story on Succession season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates on the way, and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







