The Good Doctor season 5 episode 6 promo: Park, Shaun square off







When The Good Doctor season 5 episode 6 airs on ABC in just under two weeks, you’re going to see what turns out to be a really intense conflict. Park and Shaun are colleagues and by and large, they’re cordial. We do think they care about each other!

With that being said, they also care about their patients and will each do whatever they can in order to help them. That is where some issues arise during this upcoming episode entitled “One Heart.” Park’s patient is a young child who is in desperate need of an organ transplant; meanwhile, Shaun’s patient has little to no chance of survival. Freddie Highmore’s character doesn’t want to give up on him. Meanwhile, Park is asking him more or less to let it go; if this patient is allowed to pass on, then his organs can be used to save another life if he is a donor.

Suffice it to say, it’s hard to think of an easy resolution here. We don’t think that Park is trying to be unethical: He just earnestly believes that Shaun’s patient has no chance and he’s trying to be realistic. Shaun, on the other hand, never likes to give up and can be rather stubborn. He may be proven right and this patient could still survive.

Regardless of the outcome, Shaun threatens to report Park in the promo and that’s something very few people in the hospital would probably sign off on.

Beyond this promo…

Does anyone else think out there that Lea’s decision to “boost” Shaun’s scores is going to come back to haunt them both. There could be professional consequences for her if Salen finds out and Shaun will likely feel hurt, as well. He’s not going to like the idea that Lea is going behind his back to protect him.

