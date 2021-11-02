The Good Doctor season 5 episode 5: Is Dr. Mateo gone for good?







We knew that Dr. Mateo would be gone from The Good Doctor at some point this season — yet, we didn’t know it would be so soon!

Tonight’s new episode entitled “Crazytown” proved to be the final one for Osvaldo Benavides’ character, who only joined the show as a regular at the start of the season. He was MIA for the entirety of this episode and at first, it just seemed like he would be gone temporarily on a medical mission. However, Lim found out from a patient that leaving out of the blue is more or less Mateo’s MO — he would go off to help in certain parts of the world without notice and sometimes be gone for lengthy periods of time. Sometimes, he’d leave a gift prior to his exit, and that is precisely what he did in this case.

As a doctor, Lim recognized that there was talent there with Mateo and she would be fine to have him back. As far as a romantic partner goes, that was a totally different story. She called him and the end of the episode and said, via voicemail, that if he was going to come back on account of her, he shouldn’t. That would be the end of it and for now, we’re estimating that this is the end of the character on the show.

The suddenness of this storyline and of Benavides’ departure is still unusual, and nobody has commented as of yet regarding the reason behind it. Sometimes, though, these things do happen, and The Good Doctor in general does have a history of characters coming and going. There were multiple important characters who left within the first couple of years of the show being on the air; meanwhile, we’ve also lost the past two seasons Nicholas Gonzalez (Dr. Melendez) and also Antonia Thomas (Dr. Browne).

What did you think about the departure of Dr. Mateo on The Good Doctor tonight?

