NCIS season 19 episode 6 spoilers: New ‘False Start’ sneak peeks!







With NCIS season 19 episode 6 coming around the corner on CBS this Monday, why not check out some sneak peeks now?

At the core of “False Start” is going to (of course) be a case, but why not start with Parker’s promotion to Special Agent in Charge? We know that this is going to be a little bit of an adjustment for us as viewers, and the same could seemingly be said for the team itself.

In the first preview below, you can see the team freaking out about some of what Parker’s bringing to the table: Baked goods! It’s a little unusual for them to come to work and have some treats there for them, and it’s even weirder when Gary Cole’s character shows up and starts asking the other agents about their weekend. It’s a far cry from Gibbs, who would tend to show up and immediately inform everyone about a case; he cared about his agents, but he showed it in a rather different way.

The other two sneak peeks are more focused on the case, which revolve around a Navy Commander who was famous for training star athletes. However, the deeper that the team gets into this investigation, the more things start to appear a little unusual. Was something going on behind the scenes here that would have given someone a motive? That’s what they have to figure out over the course of the episode.

