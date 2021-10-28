NCIS season 19: A look at the November schedule!







When is NCIS season 19 going to be on the air? We know that it was off this past Monday, but we have a better sense now of the schedule ahead.

Odds are, many of you know at this point that there’s an episode airing on Monday entitled “False Start.” This is where you will see Parker step more into the position of Special Agent in Charge; there is no denying that this choice is controversial, but we also have to accept it for the time being. We’d love for McGee to eventually get that job, but there is no timetable on when or even if that is going to happen.

Beyond this episode, rest assured that there’s another installment on the way entitled “Docked” airing on Monday, November 8. Unfortunately, there isn’t too much available on this episode beyond the title, but we imagine that this will change over the course of the coming days.

Here is where some of the bad news comes into play again: There is no new episode scheduled for November 15. It remains to be seen what’s coming after this, but we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if there are episodes being saved for late November/early December. It’d be nice for us to have some sort of holiday episode again, but there is no guarantee that something like that is coming.

