





Is Chicago Med new tonight alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Just as you would imagine, we've got a lot to discuss here…

First and foremost, let’s share some of the good news that we’re pleased to report for the time being — there are more episodes on the way! We’re going to see installments once more starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and there are some great things happening from start to finish. Take, for example, a difficult storyline for Ruzek, a Stevie Hammer spotlight, and then also the first episode of Chicago Fire without Jesse Spencer. (It’s also the 201st episode of the series, for those curious.)

Want to get a handful of other specifics as to what lies ahead? Then we suggest that you take a look at the synopses for all three of these shows below…

Chicago Med season 7 episode 6, “When You’re a Hammer Everything’s a Nail” – 10/27/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Stevie’s personal and professional worlds collide when her mother becomes her patient. Dylan’s history with the father of a patient interferes with his perception of a case. Crockett’s allegiances are challenged when his patient’s liver is a potential match for one of Dr. Blake’s patients. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 6, “Dead Zone” – 10/27/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A major security breach in the city’s computer networks forces Firehouse 51’s senior leaders to take matters into their own hands. Severide gears up for an arson investigation. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 6, “End of Watch” – 10/27/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek reunites with an old colleague to take down a crime ring but when things don’t add up, Voight and Burgess do some investigating of their own. TV-14

For those wondering, there are also new episodes coming in November! Isn’t it nice to know that we’ve got such a fantastic run from One Chicago over the first several weeks of the season?

