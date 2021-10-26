Chicago Med season 7: Sarah Rafferty staying as Dr. Pamela Blake







Just in case you are a little bit behind on Chicago Med season 7, you should know that Sarah Rafferty is officially on board!

NBC has confirmed that the former Suits star will continue to recur following her debut on this past episode. Her character of Dr. Pamela Blake is a well-known transplant surgeon, and as you would imagine, she has strong opinions and won’t be afraid to express them. Rafferty’s role here comes off of some appearances on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. Before that, of course, she was Donna Paulsen for many years on the USA hit.

Based on where Chicago Med is right now in its run, it makes sense for them to bring around as many different familiar faces as possible. Remember that they lost both Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto at the end of this past season. Meanwhile, the show has been without Brian Tee for the bulk of the season as Dr. Choi recovers from the events of the season 6 finale. He should be returning to the show sooner rather than later.

As for some other casting news, Deadline is reporting that Lily Harris, the daughter of Ed Harris and Amy Madigan, is going to make her TV acting debut in the November 3 episode of the series. She will be playing the role of Astrid Meadows, described as “a young patient with hallucinations.”

Given that we are fairly early on in the season still, there is still room for a lot of interesting twists and turns to come. we’d prepare for that accordingly, especially since the whole goal of Chicago Med should be to both find interesting new cases and also keep us guessing whenever possible. With Rafferty’s first appearance, we’ll admit that it absolutely came as somewhat of a surprise to see her.

