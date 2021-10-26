Yellowstone season 4 premiere spoilers: New details on 2-hour kickoff!







We’ve been waiting a long time to get some details regarding the Yellowstone season 4 premiere — luckily, this article contains some good news!

Today, Paramount Network officially confirmed that the titles for the first two episodes (airing on November 7 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time) are “Half the Money” and “Phantom Pain.” We should note that not all titles for this show are easy to tie into the story; remember that the season 3 finale is called “The World is Purple” and there are still people debating that.

Watch our Yellowstone season 4 preview discussion! Below, we get into all sorts of great stuff when it comes to the series. After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any all season.

To go along with the titles for the first two episodes, we also have the synopsis below with some other details:

The coordinated attack on the Duttons continues, as everyone searches for answers on who is responsible. Rip delivers on a promise.

The most notable thing about this description is the first part of it: We may not be done with attacks on the Duttons. Apparently, putting John, Kayce, and Beth on the brink of death was not enough! We still need to learn who of the three manages to survive, let alone with that next move is going to be. We can easily imagine Rip being the person to lead the charge on the revenge efforts for a number of reasons. Remember, for starters, that this character is so incredibly close to Beth; also, he’s known to be a bit of an enforcer already. There may be a mystery about who is responsible early on, but we can’t imagine it staying that way forever. The sooner we find out the villain, the more chaos we could get around every corner.

Related – Check out some more news about how season 4 will be a big event

What do you think is going to happen over the course of the Yellowstone season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







