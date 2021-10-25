Yellowstone season 4 premiere to be part of day-long event







While the Yellowstone season 4 premiere is airing in primetime on Sunday, November 7, you can prepare yourself in advance for a LOT of show-related programming earlier on in that day.

Today, the Paramount Network officially unveiled their schedule leading into the premiere day, starting with the season 2 finale airing at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Following that, they will air the entirety of season 3 before the two-hour premiere airs at 8:00. Unfortunately, Paramount has not officially revealed the title of the first episode or an official synopsis, but we tend to think this info will be coming out before too long.

If you’ve been following the season 4 promotional campaign for the past few hours, you have a reasonably good sense already of what’s coming. The entirety of season 4 will be themed, by and large, around the concept of revenge. At the end of last season, after all, John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton were targeted! It’s not clear if all of them (or any of them) survived but regardless, you gotta think there will be some people at the ready to hit back. The folks at the ranch can be pretty vengeful, especially if you go after one of their own.

In making most of premiere day all about Yellowstone, Paramount is showing yet again that they want to get the biggest total audience possible and honestly, it’s hard to blame them. Why wouldn’t you want a ton of viewers if you are a show like this? It has the potential to shatter all sorts of records and personally, we think that it will.

What do you think we’re going to see over the two-hour Yellowstone season 4 premiere?

