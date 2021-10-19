Yellowstone season 4 promo: Rip wants revenge







With each passing day comes more hype in regards to the Yellowstone season 4 premiere, and also some new promos! Take, for example, one of the latest ones below that is well worth checking out.

So what is at the center of this one? Think in terms of the same thing we’ve seen teased a number of times over: Revenge. We know that a LOT of people are going to want it at or around the ranch, and honestly, it doesn’t quite matter if anyone dies following the events of the finale. The drive is still going to be there to hit back at those who hurt the Dutton family and, to go along with that, the ranch.

There’s a small moment in this promo that is well worth focusing in on, one where Rip is seeing going at someone, likely in an act of vengeance. There’s no guarantee that he’s attacking someone responsible for the attacks; instead, he may just be hitting someone he thinks is responsible for the attacks.

We’re sure that there are some out there who will take this attack as some sort of sign that Beth is for sure dead, but we don’t look at it this way at all. Instead, we just imagine that he’ll find out that she is hurt and just act. We don’t really think that Rip is the sort of person who is going to wait around for someone to give him answers. If he has some sort of overwhelming suspicion in his mind, he’s going to act on that no matter what the cost is.

What are you most hoping for when it comes to Yellowstone season 4, at least based on the new promo?

It's all been leading to this moment. #YellowstoneTV season 4 premieres Sunday November 7, exclusively on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/RDS7FEVjPI — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) October 19, 2021

