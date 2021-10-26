Survivor 41 episode 6 sneak peek: Does Ricard still have the advantage?







As we move forward into Survivor 41 episode 6 on CBS tomorrow night, there could still be tension at Ua, or at least what’s left of it.

Last week, we saw Genie voted out of the tribe — which means, in turn, that we’re in a situation where only Ricard and Shan are left. These two are both strong strategic players, and both of them are very-much interested in maintaining leverage over the other for as long as possible.

This brings us back to the issue of Shan’s advantage, which we know was a key sticking point on this past installment of the show. We know that Ricard temporarily had it but right before Tribal Council, he decided not to give it back to her — he wanted it as collateral just in case she tried to get rid of him. Basically, he was understandably worried that he’d be taken out just like JD was. So long as he has the advantage, Shan has an incentive to keep him … at least so long as the two are aligned.

In the sneak peek below for tomorrow’s episode, you can see that there is STILL tension around Ricard not wanting to give this up. He doesn’t like how Shan is coming at him but ultimately, we don’t know if he’d want to give it up regardless. The two may still need each other after a swap, but we do think eventually, Shan may remember all of this is she targets him down the road.

As for the second preview, it’s mostly all about Xander being duped. He thinks that he’s so safe in the game thanks to his idol and advantage, but he doesn’t realize that Liana has the Knowledge Is Power advantage…

