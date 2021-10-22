Survivor 41 episode 6 details: Is there really a merge at all?







As we prepare for Survivor 41 episode 6 on CBS this Wednesday, signs do point towards the merge finally happening. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s going down in the way that many would expect.

We’ve already said that we wouldn’t have been too shocked if there was no merge at all just yet, given that Jeff Probst said previously that everyone could be playing in small tribes for a while. However, the new synopsis for episode 6 refutes that ever so slightly:

“Ready to Play Like a Lion” – For 12 days, the Luvu tribe has avoided going to tribal council, but now that the three tribes have merged, their alliances will be tested. Also, there’s a new twist when it comes to the merge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

So now that we know there is some sort of merge, what could the major twist be? If we had to guess, we’d argue that there’s something to the idea that the three tribes could still be playing separately while at one beach; or, that only half of a merge tribe is going to Tribal Council for whatever reason. No matter what the idea is, it’s probably being used to keep the remaining players on their toes. That’s been one of the major M.O.s of producers for the entirety of this season so far; they are out to surprise in just about every form imaginable.

