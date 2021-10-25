Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight? Season 3 episode 6 spoilers







Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Within this piece we are of course bringing you an update about that, but then also more of what the future could hold!

We won’t waste too much time here before getting to the unfortunate news: There is no new episode on the air tonight. Much like the lead-in that airs before it in The Neighborhood, we are currently in the midst of a brief one-week hiatus. This particular comedy is slated to return on Monday, November 1 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, and it looks already like there’s some interesting relationship stuff coming up here. For more, take a look at the attached synopsis:

“The Devil’s Throuple” – Abishola is caught in the middle when Morenike agrees to be the “plus one” in Kemi and Chukwuemeka’s relationship. Also, when Bob refuses to pay for Douglas’ company car, he learns what it’s like to live on a budget, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Nov. 1 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Aside from the story within Bob Hearts Abishola, we do have some good news to report when it comes to its ratings: It is starting to really find its place as a part of the Monday-night lineup! It has retained more than 85% of its live+same-day audience versus season 2 so far, and that retention is great in an era where more and more viewers are flocking to streaming. Meanwhile, it is actually averaging more total viewers this season, and that’s about as rare of a phenomenon as you’re ever going to see.

In the end, rest assured there’s a lot of good stuff coming, and that the wait for new episodes is ultimately a short one. There is a ton of great stuff to be excited about down the line.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola right now

What do you most want to see on Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







