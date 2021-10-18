Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 6 return date over at CBS







Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 6 return date over on CBS?

The first thing that we should do here is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the sitcom airing next week. Instead, you’ll be waiting until Monday, November 1 to see what is coming up next. As for why the network is holding out on new episodes until then, the answer is fairly simple: November is a key “sweeps” ratings period. They want to ensure that there are as many people watching as possible at about that time.

So what could be coming story-wise in this episode? That’s what is still unknown as of this writing. There is no official synopsis as of yet, though we do expect more info to come out over the next week or so.

Season 3 has already been fairly ambitious when it comes to both Bob and Abishola’s life. So where will things go from here? There is a little bit of romance, but also a lot of laughs — which is precisely the plan.

As we look into the long-term future of Bob Hearts Abishola, there is some good news that we can celebrate: To date, season 3 is performing really well in the ratings! It’s actually performing better than it did in season 2 in terms of total viewers, and we have to imagine that it is helped somewhat by airing prior to NCIS, one of the biggest ratings machines that CBS has these days. If the series does get a chance to stick around, odds are we’ll get some other news on that over the next few months. For now, there’s no real reason to rush this sort of news along.

