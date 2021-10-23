SEAL Team season 5 episode 3 sneak peek: Jason looks back







SEAL Team season 5 episode 3 is going to be airing on CBS this weekend and based on all signs, this one will be hugely emotional. The title here is “Nine Ten” and for those who do not know, much of this is going to revolve around watching Jason Hayes and the rest of the team reflect.

After a really tough mission in North Korea, most of this hour will be spend watching Bravo make the trip out to New York City. Eventually, they will have a moment of reflection at the 9/11 Memorial; before that, though, we’ll go back in time and see where some of these characters were leading up to that day.

In the sneak peek below, for example, you can see a young version of Jason spending time with Emma. He’s doing his best to be a father but of course, there are a lot of challenges that go along with that. He’s at a very different point in his military career, and like so many others the events of September 11 are going to rapidly change things for him. It could be one of those huge turning points within his life where he has a different perspective.

Will this be one of the more emotional episodes of the series? There is a reasonably good chance of that. For those who do not know, it’s also going to be the penultimate episode of the show airing on CBS prior to the move over to the Paramount+ streaming service. Episode 4 (airing a week from Sunday) will probably feel more like a standard episode of the show with a lot of action and some sort of standard mission.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see on SEAL Team season 5 episode 3?

What flashback story are you the most excited to see coming up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







